Armed robbery suspect wanted

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information about an armed robbery.

It happened at O’Reily Auto Parts at 1321 N. Dirksen Parkway on December 20th around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked in and demanded money. He showed a handgun with wood grips.

He ran away with the cash northbound towards Marine Bank.

If you have any information about this call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.

You can also submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or download the P3 app on your mobile device and submit a tip from there.