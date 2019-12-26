Sign Up Now
Text WCIA to 999777 will receive a greeting and a link to signup at any of the six locations for Gift of Life Blood Drive on December 27th

Armed robbery suspect wanted

News
Posted: / Updated:
Danville Armed Robbery.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information about an armed robbery.

It happened at O’Reily Auto Parts at 1321 N. Dirksen Parkway on December 20th around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked in and demanded money. He showed a handgun with wood grips.

He ran away with the cash northbound towards Marine Bank.

If you have any information about this call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.

You can also submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or download the P3 app on your mobile device and submit a tip from there.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.