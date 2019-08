DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After several robberies in the city over the past couple of weeks, police arrested a man suspected of committing two of them.

51-year-old Jerome Davis is accused of being part of an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at the Maffit Street Market, and is also charged with an aggravated robbery on Monday at the China House Restaurant.

He’s being held in the Macon County Jail.