SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to an armed robbery at Regions Bank Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery at 111 S. Durkin Dr. at 9:07 a.m. They said a masked man entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money.

The man left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are on scene and investigating the incident.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.