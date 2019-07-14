Armed robbery at dollar store

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police responded to a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 Sunday morning.

It happened at the Family Dollar, on the corner of Bradley Avenue and Market Street.

Police say the suspect pulled a gun on a clerk and demanded money. They got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is pictured here:

Police do not know if they are male or female, but describe them as light-skinned, 5 foot 8, with a tall, thin build, and wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with “PUMA” on the front. They were also wearing longer white shorts with a thick dark-colored stripe down the side, and black shoes with white soles. Their face was covered with a blue bandana.

Police surrounded the building with crime scene tape, and the crime scene unit was on scene when we arrived.

No one was hurt. Police are still investigating.