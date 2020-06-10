Armed robbery at Burger King

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery. It happened about 9:15 pm, Tuesday, at Burger King, in the unit-block of East West Newell Road.

Several employees reported a man with a gun entered the business and forced a worker to take him to the safe. The suspect forced the employee to open the safe, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

The male suspect is 6′, black, and wore a black jacket and red mask. No one was hurt. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250