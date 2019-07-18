Armed robber shoots at victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery. It happened about 1 am, Friday, in the 2800-block of Poplar.

A victim was approached by a suspect with a gun who demanded money. The victim fled and the suspect fired. The suspect caught up with the victim and stole property. The victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as male, black, thin, 5’5″, wearing a red-and-black jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)