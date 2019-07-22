Armed & dangerous murder suspect sought

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a first degree murder suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Kronterial Bond is responsible for the shooting death of Demetrius Ford, in the 1400-block of East Hickory, in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 14.

Bond is 26-years old, 5’7″, 120 lbs. and goes by the name Kronic. His bond is set at $2 million. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

(217) 424 – 2734

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)