Armed & dangerous murder suspect sought

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office identified a murder suspect as Corey Cathey. The 39-year old is suspected as the gunman in Sunday’s shooting death of Miranda Goddard. The homicide happened in the 2100-block of North Grand Avenue East, in Grandview.

Cathey, a male, black, 5’6″, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

Grandview police, the US Marshal’s Office and Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)