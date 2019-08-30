1  of  2
Armed and dangerous man wanted after stealing a vehicle

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for man who stole a vehicle and then forced his ex-girlfriend to get into the car against her will.

Officers say it happened Friday morning around 9:15 a.m when Teron Perry stole a bronze 2009 KIA with license plate number BK27961. Perry is armed with a handgun.

Teron Perry

The suspect was last seen by witnesses in the KIA around 10:40 AM in Decatur near Oakland and Eldorado. Perry was still in possession of the firearm.

Investigators say the ex-girlfriend has been located.

The Decatur Police Department has several charges pending for Perry including home invasion, unlawful restraint, armed violence, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a felon, and domestic battery.

He is currently on IDOC parole and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact the Decatur Police Department with any information of Perry’s location 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS

