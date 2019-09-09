Armed and dangerous suspect search

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A string of burglaries to homes and vehicles, along with car thefts, has plagued the county. Now the sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect.

They’re looking for Christopher Ettress. He’s about 5’8 and weighs 200 pounds. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said between July 1st and September 9th, there have been four residential burglaries, five vehicle burglaries, and four stolen cars. They say almost all of the doors were unlocked or keys were left in the cars. Most of the crimes happened at night. Several guns were also taken.