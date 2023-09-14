EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An Arkansas man is under arrest in Effingham after authorities said he was found there with his four children, all of whom had been reported missing.

The Effingham Police Department said on social media that an SUV owned by 44-year-old Christopher Gill had been spotted in Effingham on Wednesday. The SUV had been linked to the missing children and officials said that from information they gathered, they believed Gill was still in the area.

They asked the community to provide information on Gill’s whereabouts if they had any. Later in the day, officials updated their post to announce Gill had been arrested.

Effingham Police thanked the community for sharing their post and for calling in to report the latest information they had.