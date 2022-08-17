ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at Argenta-Oreana High School opened the doors to the school’s brand new gymnasium Tuesday night.

The school’s old Kimler Gymnasium was torn down in 2020 after a few structural issues were noticed, but the school got right to work building a new one. Principal Sean German said that there have been a few delays because of material and labor shortages, but he is proud of the new facility and the new features it has to offer.

“The old gym had permanent wooden bleachers that were in place. It gave it a lot of character, but it was very limiting on the space and usage of that space,” German said. “Now we’ve got retractable bleachers we can push back, two full courts for volleyball and basketball, we’ve added a video board.”

A touchscreen digital yearbook is also included in the lobby. German said they’re still putting the finishing touches on, but students are already excited about practicing in the new gym.