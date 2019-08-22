Arena implements clear bag policy

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Joining other venues across the country, Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington is implementing a clear bag policy for this 2019-2020 season.

VenuWorks, the company that manages the arena, said the policy is to ensure guests’ safety. The clear bag policy will be in effect starting Sept. 1, 2019 for all ticketed events and any other events that require a bag check.

Officials said this policy will allow security checks to be more efficient and thorough while decreasing times at security check points. The move follows in the footsteps of Illinois State University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“It is our responsibility to reduce the risk of dangerous items being brought into our arena as much as possible. When VenuWorks initially began managing Grossinger Motors Arena, we introduced magnetometers to screen guests as they entered,” said Executive Director Lynn Cannon. However, we still had to visually search all bags and purses that were carried in, which slows the process. By mirroring the clear bag policy in place at many venues today, including Illinois State University and the University of Illinois, we are taking the next step to enhance the security of our guests and ease the flow of entry through our gates.”

Each guest will be allowed to carry in one clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or one, one-gallon clear plastic bag. In addition to a clear plastic bag each guest will be allowed to carry in one small clutch that does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”. Diaper bags, and bags carrying medically necessary items, will be allowed after a visual inspection inside the bag is completed by security.

All other bags, backpacks, purses and totes are prohibited. As with any prohibited items, patrons will have the choice to discard them, or take them back to their vehicles before entering the facility.

“As always, we encourage guests who attend high volume events, such as our upcoming sold-out Luke Combs concert, to plan to arrive as early as possible to avoid the crowds,” said Cannon.

For a full list of all prohibited items, visit GROSSINGERMOTORSARENA.COM.