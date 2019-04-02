Area voters cast ballots

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Election officials say this year is the slowest they’ve seen.

It’s not necessarily a lack of enthusiasm or low turnout. The county clerk says there are a lot of highly contested races, especially with seemingly more of a focus on school boards and mayoral races.

Early voting saw an uptick and an increase in the number of people returning mail-in ballots. Officials say they’re expecting an increase of 5-7% this year than in 2015. They’re high expectations.

There’s not only a focus on school board races across the county but on Champaign’s mayoral race.

Mayor Deb Feinen has been in office since 2015. She’s going up against Azark Cobbs. He’s run for county and school boards before.

Feinen wants to keep growing the city, especially with neighborhoods. She wants to draw more people to town.

Cobbs wants to build on city arts and technology and bring more employment opportunities to people who haven’t gone to college.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin has posted her support for Feinen, pointing out the clear communication between the cities.