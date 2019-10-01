Area veteran recognized as Master Pilot

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man has been recognized for five decades of piloting without an accident. James Gould received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Monday.

It was instituted by the FAA in 2003 to recognize pilots who practiced safe flight operations for 50 or more years during their aviation careers.

Gould served in the US Army, Army reserves and Army National Guard and served as an emergency medical services pilot until 2015. Later in his career, he flew for Air Evac, a medical unit.

He also deployed to various locations including Vietnam and was part of a team which self-deployed from Decatur to Saudi Arabia in support of Desert Storm/Desert Shield.