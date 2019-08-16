Area threats to Walmart not believed to be credible

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating social media posts threatening area Walmart stores. Similar posts have been circulating nationwide. Authorities say they currently do not have any information to suggest the claims are credible and there has been no verifiable threat to the area.

They’re continuing to monitoring the reports and are working with other agencies to address the matter. At this time, investigators say the social media posts are unsubstantiated and the information is not believed to be credible.

If anyone has knowledge concerning the posts, or any additional, potential threat, you’re asked to call police. Anyone contacting police can ask to speak privately with authorities.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com