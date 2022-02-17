URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana high school students will have to walk through these detectors. A district representative says the decision to bring them in was not taken lightly.



Urbana School District Chief Information Officer John Gutzmer said, “We’ve had a lot of discussions with the board had a lot of discussions and got a lot of feedback from communities, families, students, staff just about what we are doing.”

All of that feedback led to metal detectors at Urbana high school. Gutzmer said, they ultimately made the decision because of an uptick in violence.

“Over the past several months there has been an increase of violence in the community and some of that has already started to trickle into our schools,” Gutzmer said.

The metal detectors are easy to use.

Gutzmer said, “From pulling them out of storage to set them up is about 60 seconds you set them down if it’s on a hard floor like this they have suction cups.”

They’re also easy to move, so Gutzman says they might use them for more than just walking into this building.

Gutzmer said, “We’re looking at these for sporting events also so if we need to set these up at a football game they got some little platform so you can take them outside,” he said, “We can move them to other schools if there’s a social media threat or some reason we would need to take them to somewhere else.”

The company they bought the metal detectors from says they are designed specifically to detect what might be a weapon.

A representative of the security company Tom McDermott said, “We know the different metal signatures and what the barrel of a gun looks like compared to what the metal on an iPhone looks like.”

It’s a way to keep the line moving while keeping students safe at the same time.

“This moves people a lot faster and it’s a better student experience,” said McDermott

The only thing students will have to put on a table is a laptop.

That is because the spine of the computer will set it off.

Other things like a metal water bottle or jewelry won’t