Area restaurant feeds kids during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– In a time when so many people need help, a restaurant in Springfield is stepping up. We have seen national restaurant chains offering to feed kids who are out of school.

Now one local restaurant in the capital city has become a popular place for families with hungry little ones.

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially small businesses.

Chad Reese of Chadito’s Mexican American Grill has experienced the impact firsthand.

“We did have to close one store. When this first started, we were open for the first week through the pandemic and we weren’t even making enough to cover the payroll so we had to close that store down. I’m hoping now that things have kind of settled down a little bit and people are kind of out and about and wanting to support small , local businesses we’ll be able to open that one back up,” Reese said.

Instead of focusing on how the virus changed things for his business, Reese decided to place his attention on families who need help. “When I heard that the schools were going to start closing down, we have a lot of single mothers that work for us and they were worrying about where that meal was going to come from for their kids while they are working or if they would be able to keep working. So my wife and I sat down talked and said, let’s do a free kids meal,” Reese said.

The meal includes a taco, nachos with cheese, apple sauce and a drink. All free of charge, no questions asked. What started off as a small gesture has grown into a movement feeding around one thousand kids in the area. People around the city have reached out to support Reese’s effort. Now there is a way to do so.

“With the social distancing, a lot of these people don’t want to get out in the community. They want to stay home but they also want to help the people they can help. So that’s why we sat up a GoFundMe,” Reese said. “The people that want to be able to help out, this gives them a platform to be able to do that.”

Reese said he hopes to continue the free meals as long as the pandemic lasts. He is also looking to expand the initiative to help others who need food too. Reese recently launched the Love through Tacos campaign where customers are asked if they would like to add a taco onto their meal purchase. Instead of the extra taco going to the paying customer, it will go towards feeding someone in need. To help Chadito’s continue their efforts in feeding the community, donate here.