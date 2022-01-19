Area police departments continue to deal with modified guns

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle shows a homemade firearm that federal agents say was recovered on Feb. 6, 2020, from a home in Edmonds, Wash. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation Monday, May 10, 2021 aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence that include a move to crack down on “ghost guns” — homemade firearms put together from purchased gun parts that lack serial numbers to trace them and are often acquired without background checks. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP, File)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Area law enforcement continues to see cases involving guns modified to be fully automatic or so-called “ghost guns” – guns assembled without a serial number.

The latest case in Champaign County involves a 17 year-old who allegedly committed a robbery last Friday in Champaign with a type of handgun that can be built at home. State’s attorney Julia Rietz said the gun was also modified to be fully automatic. Rietz is planning to charge the teen in adult court based on the nature of the crime and his previous run-ins with police.

In November, 18 year-old Keyon McLaurin was charged in Champaign County court with making and selling ghost guns.

In Decatur, Police Chief Shane Brandel said officers have recovered eight modified guns since the start of 2021. The most recent came on January 8, when a suspect, Joseph Williams, fired a shot at an officer who was running after him. The officer was hit by bullet fragments and has left the hospital. Police said the weapon was modified to be fully automatic and had an extended magazine. Police said the gun malfunctioned during the incident. “Had the Glock not malfunctioned, Joseph L. V. Williams would have been able to fire all rounds in the magazine in a single trigger pull at the sworn Decatur Police Officer. This would have drastically increased the chances of this officer being murdered in the line of duty,” a police affidavit said.

In Springfield, Deputy Police Chief Joshua Stuenkel didn’t have exact numbers of ghost guns and modified guns recovered in 2021, but he said his officers are seeing more guns that are fully automatic.