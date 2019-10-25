Area nursing homes fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Licensure violations have resulted in fines for four area nursing homes.

The Danville-based Gardenview Manor nursing home, in addition to Schultz House, Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living and the University Rehabilitation Center of C-U (the former Champaign County Nursing Home) have all been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health for violations in the second quarter of 2019.

The violations range from medication mix-ups to unanswered patient calls for assistance in using the restroom.

In Danville, Schultz House was fined $550 for failing to prevent neglect in the case of a patient who needed emergency care, as well as failing to investigate the cause of bruise for one patient, and an attempt at self-harm by another patient.

Gardenview Manor received the largest fine in Danville at $25,000 for accidentally giving the wrong medication to a patient. The patient who received the wrong medication was sent to the emergency room for anticoagulant poisoning and hypotension. After arriving at the hospital, the patient was then admitted to the intensive care unit. The facility also failed to created a Medication Error Report or Incident Report to document the event.

Multiple incidents in Urbana resulted in two, separate fines of more than $2,000 each. One report noted that IDPH reviewed University Rehabilitation Center’s fire and disaster drills in July; officials noted that there was no documentation of any such drills performed in the past 12 months. Staff told IDPH representatives that they were not aware of any drills taking place. Fire drills are required to be held on a quarterly basis, and other drills twice-annually.

Additionally, the facility failed to provide the local emergency management agency with any disaster policy and plans, including alternative water and electrical sources. Nursing homes are required to each year forward copies of “all disaster policies and plans…to the local health authority and local emergency management agency,” according to the IDPH report.

The Urbana-based nursing home was also cited for abuse and neglect of a patient who needed assistance using the restroom. The patient ended up falling against the bathroom sink, receiving a cut to the back of the head.

The Paxton-area nursing home received a fine of $2,200 for failing to respond to a patient’s request for assistance using the toilet — instead relegating the patient to a bedpan, which the patient sat on for more than two hours, causing “extreme harm and psychosocial distress,” according to the IDPH report.

The patient sustained bruises and skin injuries as a result.

