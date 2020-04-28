Area senior living home reporting first confirmed COVID-19 case

1  of  2
COVID-19
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clark-Lindsey Village resident who was experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus.

Clark-Lindsey’s director of marketing, Karen Blatzer, said in a news release that the patient’s positive test came back Monday, after the resident was taken to a hospital and tested for coronavirus there.

“This is the first known case of COVID-19 connected to Clark-Lindsey,” Blatzer said in the release. “The resident with the confirmed case is currently receiving care at a local hospital and is taking guidance from their physician. It is unknown at this time when the resident will return to Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey.”

According to the release, identifying factors for the resident are being withheld to comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has already been to the facility to evaluate its procedures, she said, and made no recommendations for changes.

COVID-19 preventative measures that were already taken by the senior living facility include:
• restricting all visitors with the exception of essential health care professionals
• requesting all residents remain on Clark-Lindsey’s grounds
• screening all employees and essential vendors and health care professionals
• canceling in-person activities and programs
• asking employees to limit travel and avoid large groups.

