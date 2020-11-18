Area museums, zoos to receive state grant funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One day after announcing that museums across the state would need to temporarily close to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker’s office announced $22.8 million in grant funding for such facilities.
The museums qualifying for the grants are those that attract more than 16 million visitors annually, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Those facilities — which total 43 — span 15 counties. Locally, projects include Miller Zoo in the City of Bloomington; Champaign Park District’s Virginia Theater; Decatur Park District’s Scovill Zoo; Springfield Park District’s African and Asian mammal interpretative area and the Urbana Park District’s Outdoor Learning Pavilion.
Money for the 43 projects coms through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants program, which is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally-owned land. The maximum grant award for the projects announced today was $750,000 and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.
More information on the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available on the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx
The full list of 2020 Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants is included below.
Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program Awards for 2020
|SPONSOR
|PROJECT TITLE
|COUNTY
|GRANT REQUEST
|Art Institute of Chicago
|Facilities Renewal Project
|Cook
|$674,100.00
|Bloomington, City of (Miller Park Zoo)
|South America Phase I
|McLean
|$750,000.00
|Bolingbrook Park District
|Hidden Lakes Outdoor Educational Pavilion
|Will
|$505,700.00
|Buffalo Grove Park District
|Educational Gardens at The Nature Classroom – Phase 1
|Lake
|$246,000.00
|Byron Museum District
|Byron’s Underground Railroad Station
|Ogle
|$232,000.00
|Champaign Park District
|Virginia Theatre HVAC & System Access Upgrade
|Champaign
|$750,000.00
|Chicago Academy of Sciences
|Nature Museum Capital Upgrades
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Chicago Children’s Museum
|Water City
|Cook
|$616,400.00
|Chicago Historical Society
|Research Collection Facility Renovation
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Chicago Horticultural Society dba Chicago Botanic Garden
|Water Main Improvements
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Cook County, Forest Preserve District of
|Crabtree Nature Center Exhibit and Building Renovations
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Decatur Park District
|Scovill Zoo Herpertarium Upgrades for Exhibits, Habitats, and ADA Accessibility
|Macon
|$750,000.00
|DeKalb Park District
|Stormwater Management, Roofing, and Exterior Lighting
|DeKalb
|$413,000.00
|Discovery Center Museum of Rockford Inc.
|Capital Expansion and Improvement Project – Phase 4
|Winnebago
|$369,900.00
|DuPage Children’s Museum
|Children’s Museum Roof Restoration Project
|DuPage
|$92,500.00
|Elmhurst History Museum
|Operation Upgrade
|DuPage
|$255,300.00
|Field Museum of Natural History
|Field Museum South East Quadrant 2nd and 3rd Floor HVAC Upgrade
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Fox Valley Park District
|Red Oak Nature Center Lobby Re-Purposing
|Kane
|$85,000.00
|Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance
|Visitor Lobby Renovation
|Cook
|$595,600.00
|Gillespie, City of
|Illinois Coal Museum: Façade Enhancement
|Macoupin
|$33,800.00
|Harry and Della Burpee Museum Association
|Quality Museum Air for All: HVAC Project
|Winnebago
|$665,500.00
|Holocaust Memorial Foundation of Illinois, Inc.
|Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center Campus Improvement Project
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Kane County, Forest Preserve District of
|Creek Bend – Interactive Prairie Exhibit
|Kane
|$200,000.00
|Lincoln Park Zoological Society
|Lincoln Park Zoo Capital Improvements for Visitor Accessibility and Safety
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Lombard Historical Society, Inc.
|Carriage House Expansion-Core Operations
|DuPage
|$750,000.00
|Macon County Conservation District
|Nature Center Permanent Exhibit Renovations
|Macon
|$400,000.00
|Midway Village & Museum Center
|Building Audience Engagement Through Investing in HVAC Improvements
|Winnebago
|$112,600.00
|Museum of Contemporary Art
|MCA Pedestrian Plaza Surface Paver and Grout Replacement
|Cook
|$375,000.00
|Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
|Air Handler Replacement Project
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Naperville Heritage Society
|Ag Lab in the Agricultural Interpretive Center
|DuPage
|$749,700.00
|National Museum of Mexican Art
|Generations: Preserving Mexican Art and Culture for the Future
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
|National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Oak Park, Park District of
|Pleasant Home Geothermal Project
|Cook
|$421,500.00
|Oswegoland Park District
|Little White School Museum ADA Ramp Project
|Kendall
|$56,100.00
|Peoria Riverfront Museum
|STEM Inspires! – Dome Planetarium Capital Upgrades
|Peoria
|$700,000.00
|Shedd Aquarium Society
|North Terrace Renovation
|Cook
|$750,000.00
|Springfield Park District
|African and Asian mammal interpretative area
|Sangamon
|$750,000.00
|Town of Normal Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation
|Luckey Climber
|McLean
|$568,700.00
|Urbana Park District
|Outdoor Learning Pavilion
|Champaign
|$750,000.00
|Waukegan Park District
|Waukegan History Museum Expansion at the Carnegie Center
|Lake
|$750,000.00
|Will County, Forest Preserve District of
|Four Rivers Interpretive Improvements
|Will
|$750,000.00
|Williamsville Public Library and Museum
|WPLM Outdoor Education Space
|Sangamon
|$42,900.00
|Winnebago County
|Access and Accessibility Improvements
|Winnebago
|$192,000.00
|TOTAL FUNDING:
|$22,853,300.00