Area museums, zoos to receive state grant funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One day after announcing that museums across the state would need to temporarily close to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker’s office announced $22.8 million in grant funding for such facilities.

The museums qualifying for the grants are those that attract more than 16 million visitors annually, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Those facilities — which total 43 — span 15 counties. Locally, projects include Miller Zoo in the City of Bloomington; Champaign Park District’s Virginia Theater; Decatur Park District’s Scovill Zoo; Springfield Park District’s African and Asian mammal interpretative area and the Urbana Park District’s Outdoor Learning Pavilion.

Money for the 43 projects coms through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants program, which is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally-owned land. The maximum grant award for the projects announced today was $750,000 and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.

More information on the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available on the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx

The full list of 2020 Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants is included below.

Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program Awards for 2020