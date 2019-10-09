Area makes Top 10 Best College Towns

NATIONAL (WCIA) — UIUC has landed on the map. According to a data-driven list of the best small-to-midsize top US college towns, Champaign was considered one of the Top 10 Best College Towns.

Livability.com ranked the cities according to quality of life, local economy and diversity. The list includes colleges and universities from Ivy League, private, large and public.

The website used cities with populations between 20,000 – 350,000 and at least one college campus. The list was then cross-referenced with 2019 city population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division and data from the U.S. Department of Education for all college campuses by city.

The list included 223 cities which were ranked using four weighted factors:

Ratio of city’s median salary (from the Bureau of Labor Statistics) to its September 2019 median one-bedroom rent (from ABODO listings) (30%)

Percentage of population 20 – 29 years of age (30%)

Number of jobs in education sector per 1,000 jobs in the city (20%)

Ratio of median salary in city to nation for education jobs (20%)

The 10 Best College Towns: