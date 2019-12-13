Area holiday light displays 2019

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Homes and organizations around the state are having different holiday light displays.
Here are some locations around Central Illinois that you can drive by to add to your holiday season:
- Brooks Family Christmas: 21134 Henning Road, Danville (Nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Day
- Lighting Up Paxton: 332 W. Patton St, Paxton (Sun.-Thur.: 5-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 5-11 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 5 p.m.-midnight; Christmas Day: 5-11 p.m.
- Candlestick Lane: Grant Place & Eastern Drive, Urbana (Nightly: 5-10 p.m.)
- Mattoon Lightworks: Peterson Park, Mattoon (Display runs through Dec. 25. Sun.-Thur.:5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 5-10 p.m.)
- Shelbyville Festival of Lights: Forest Park, Shelbyville (Sun.-Thur.:5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-10 p.m.)
- Hoopeston Light Up McFerren Park: Open daily from dusk to 11 p.m.
- McIntosh Christmas Light Show: Monticello Rotary Park (Open Daily through Jan. 10 from 5-10 p.m.)
- Griswold House: 701 Timberview Drive, Mahomet
- Chatham Lights: Chatham Community Park, Chatham (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas. Suggested donation: $5/carload)