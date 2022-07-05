CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced they will be giving COVID updates twice a week on their website.

Previously CUPHD provided COVID testing data weekly said Amy Roberts, Public Information Officer for CUPHD.

The updates will be based upon data recieved by the IDPH occuring Monday through Friday. No updates on weekends or holidays.

The change to frequency starts this week.

Champaign County is currently listed as high COVID transmission.

IDPH advice for those in high transmission areas are as follows:

Well fitting mask indoors regardless of vaccination status

Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact with anyone that is high risk

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Stay in well ventilated areas

Have plans for testing, follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine.

For current COVID information, visit: https://www.c-uphd.org/covid-case-and-testing-data.html.