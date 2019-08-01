Area farmer indicted on federal fraud charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Piatt County farmer has been indicted on federal charges of bank fraud and concealing bankruptcy assets. 59-year old James Williams, of Cisco, is scheduled to be tried November 18.

The indictment alleges, starting in December 2015, Williams defrauded both First Security Bank and Gifford State Bank by submitting false information on a balance sheet used to secure a $4.6 million loan for RJW Williams Farms, Inc. As a result, the banks lost in excess of $500,000.

Additionally, Williams is accused of concealing more than $500,000 in grain sales from creditors of the bankruptcy estate of his business. Williams reportedly told employees of an ADM grain elevator in Niantic to issue checks to his son which were then deposited into a joint account.

Williams is due in court September 19 for a pretrial conference. He’s currently out on bond.

A conviction for bank fraud carries a penalty up to 30-years in prison and a $1 million fine. A conviction for concealment of bankruptcy assess is 5-years in prison and a $250,000 fine.