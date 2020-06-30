Area engineer honored with award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mechanical engineer with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL) has been named the 2020 Mechanical Engineer of the Year by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Bush was recognized for “his professional commitment, technical excellence and exceptional leadership” as well as his contributions to a variety of mechanical engineering efforts including heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) controls, utility monitoring and control systems, cybersecurity criteria and specifications.

The award also stated he was “recognized within DoD as one of the most knowledgeable and impactful mechanical engineers in the area of HVAC controls and cybersecurity.”

Bush responded he’s particularly honored since his coworkers spearheaded his nomination. He also said he would not be where he is today without the help and mentorship of current and former coworkers.