Area D.J. “scratches” his way into national competition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — D.J. Shane Canfield, hailing from the area, was one of six disc jockeys chosen to be a part of the Red Bull 3Style National Competition.

It will be held in San Francisco on December 8th.

He’s competing for the chance to advance to the World Finals in Russia in 2020.

Canfield has been DJing for about six years. He makes and practices his mixes in his Champaign apartment, but he’s looking foward to an even bigger stage.

“I just want to convey something positive, and convey authenticity, and be happy, and make people feel good when I’m playing music,” said Canfield.

He says he does some weddings in town. He also was the D.J. at the annual “Red Hot Winter” event.