Area counties in need of snow plow drivers

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — From Decatur to Charleston and down through Shelbyville, snow plow driver openings still need to be filled.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says openings are available in Macon, Coles, Shelby and Moultrie counties.

For those interested in applying for these positions, please see the Seasonal Employment page on the IDOT website. Located on the page is information on the employment opportunities including the description of the job, qualifications and a link to the application process.

Additionally, a short video is available that provides a basic description of the duties and requirements of a snow removal operator.

