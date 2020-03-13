Area churches move services online, Diocese cancels services

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No ability to congregate? No problem.

Churches across the area are heeding state and local health department warnings to avoid holding gatherings larger than 250 people by moving their services to live-stream formatting.

In Champaign, pastors joined Public Health Department leadership on the phone to discuss practices going forward. C-U Church pastor Jason Epperson said that conversation didn’t include hard dates for how long any suspension in church services last, but he said his church was prepared to ride it out for the greater good.

“Right now, we don’t really know how long — we know multiple weeks, is the way I would say it,” he said. “I think all of us are just kind of waiting to hear back from our local government to tell us the best way to proceed and ultimately we’ll take their guidance because we care about the health and well-being of our community we just want to do what’s best for our city.”

His church, he said, will be live-streaming services via Facebook at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday morning — and several others in the area are following suit, but not all of them.

In Danville, Crossroads Christian Church leadership posted on their Facebook page that while they’re continuing services as normal this Sunday, they’re asking churchgoers to not “feel the need to shake hands, but greet with a smile and conversation” as well as wash their hands frequently for 20-seconds at a time.

On Friday, The Diocese of Peoria said in a press release it would “suspend all public masses beginning this Saturday…March the 14th.”

“For the present, we need to break the chain of transmission of the contagion, but I know that in the future we will much more appreciate and never again take for granted the great gift of our parish communities,” Bishop Daniel Jenky said.

The Diocese of Springfield issued an announcement Friday saying that leaders there have “communicated to our pastors to add an additional Mass if they expect a Mass having more than 250 people in attendance.”

“Given the relatively smaller size of the parishes in our diocese, our Mass congregations are typically under 250 people,” spokesperson Andrew Hansen said in a press release.