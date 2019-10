TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Just in time for cooler temperatures, the 2019 Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest takes place this weekend.

For two days, you can enjoy all sorts of events including a KidZone, raffle, Chillifest royalty crowning and more.

Prize money and plaques are up for grabs in different categories. All first place winners advance to the 2020 World Championship.