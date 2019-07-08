Area Air Force Veteran enjoys parade in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Over 7-hundred-fifty miles away from his hometown of Streator, Illinois, a cozy spot in the shade on Constitution Avenue.

Air Force vet Daniel Henkel, and his wife Angel, are back in Washington, D.C. for the Fourth of July Parade.



Daniel Henkel: “When I was stationed at the Pentagon, we attended the parade several times, but it’s been the first time in about ten years that we’ve been up here.”



Daniel’s service in the Air Force took him to Germany, where he met Angel.

Angel Henkel: “we danced together all night, then we become friends, in two years we have the date, after two years later we got married, here we are”



Daniel and Angel now call Virginia home, a whole time zone away from Illinois. They’ll be celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary in just over a week.



“The parade here in Washington D.C. is far different than anything he’d get back in Illinois, but according to Daniel, it’s still about one main theme.”



Daniel Henkel: It’s mostly for my wife, she wanted to see it. And mostly for the excitement of it all”

