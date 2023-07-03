URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — All this rain got rid of much of the haze in the air. That’s good news for people, but also for your pets and farm animals. The smokey sky puts a little extra sense of fear in them.

A U of I professor says the haze could be activating your pet’s flight response. She says unlike us, animals don’t know where the smoke is coming from. So, what we know as runoff from the Canadian wildfire — your animal sees as incoming danger.

“In livestock because of their housing situation, it’s probably going to manifest as aggression with other animals. But if we do need to think about caretaking of those other animals, the handler should be aware and take caution to observe their posture,” said Angela Green-Miller, U of I Professor.

She says household pets may be affected by it at well, but instead of aggression she says it could just look like weird behavior; the best thing you could do — is wait it out.