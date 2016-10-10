Are political tides turning?

ILLINOIS — Congressman Rodney Davis (R) says he’s already convinced, but he agrees with Democrats on this one; Donald Trump should not be the next president of the United States.

The Republican congressman pulled his support for Trump Saturday. He says he feels both candidates would be disasters as president, but others say the choice between them is obvious.

Democrats are saying, now more than ever, Hillary Clinton is the clear candidate to side with, but they also admit Donald Trump struck a chord with many voters in the beginning.

They say they just don’t understand how support for him can continue much longer.

“I believe that we will win. I believe that we will win.”

This time, they’re not talking about USA soccer. They’re talking about getting Hillary Clinton and other Democrats in office, especially after Trump’s controversial comments in a recently released video upset many.

“It’s disgraceful. I think that it’s the final nail in the coffin for a man that should’ve been nowhere near the presidency. Aside from his hot mic comments, what he said at the debate last night, about locking up his political opponent, was the scariest thing he said yet.”

College Democrats president Evan Keller is scared of what a Trump presidency might look like. That’s why he’s been urging student voters to get tot he polls, but he’s concerned the possible ban on same-day registration might keep them away, because he says that’s crucial.

“If you tell students that, if you go to polling places on Election Day, and you can register and vote on that same day, you’re going to see an increased student turnout. That’s going to lead to candidates winning that better represent student values.”

CNN political correspondent Symone Sanders says, now more than ever, millennials will come out and vote. That’s one idea she and her Forward Together bus tour team are trying to promote. She says Trump’s comments, like what he said Sunday night to Hillary Clinton, are catching the attention of young voters.

“You have one nominee threatening to jail the other nominee if he became president. That’s something that happens in a dictatorship, not in the United States of America.”

Sanders says that’s why the student-aged population is so in tune with what’s happening and, this election season, they’re staying engaged. She says great work is being done there, but the work isn’t finished yet.

“Our job is done once we cast our vote at the ballot box, so that’s what the Democrats at this tour are doing.”

People were on campus registering students to vote, but political leaders say the real key is not the registration, but the mobilization, getting students out of their homes and out to the polls for the election.

A recent Pew Research Study showed the millennial population is just as big as the baby boomers. It says about 69.2 million millennials, or people aged 18 – 35, are eligible to vote. But, it says they are far from being the actual voting demographic.

That’s why some leaders say, if more millennials turn out to the polls, they could have major clout in deciding who the next president will be.

Congressman Davis isn’t the only one voicing concerns against Donald Trump Monday. Democratic students at UI came to hear a message they could relate to.

Leaders say millennials have been really in tune with this election. They say, now more than ever, college-aged students know what’s at stake.

Trump’s comments towards women were referenced quite a few times. Those came as State Senator Scott Bennett (D) and other Democratic leaders took the podium.

Even though they say they’re not sure how anyone could continue supporting Trump going forward, it’s understandable why voters were standing behind him in the beginning.

But, she and those who make to UI are trying to tap students on the shoulder and point them toward voting for Hillary Clinton.

Aside from presidential candidates, leaders were also stressing the importance of voting for the Senate seat and comptroller. They say voting for the president is one thing, but the other positions are equally important.

Congressman Davis agreed saying the first vote he’ll case will be for U.S. Senate because he says that will play a hand in appointing the next Supreme Court justice.

Right now, he’s not in support of Trump or Clinton, but didn’t say if he would be voting for either of them.