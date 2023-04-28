URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people pursue higher education in the U.S. each year, and one U of I professor said direct college admissions may be changing the future of the college admissions process.

U of I professor Jennifer Delaney in the Department of Education Policy, Organization, and Leadership has co-written studies examining the impact of direct college admissions. Delaney’s research explains who is using the new admissions process and whether it is creating a positive or negative impact on universities and students.

What is the direct college admissions process?

Direct college admissions is the process in which all students who achieve a certain high school GPA are automatically admitted. Delaney explained that the process is aimed at promoting first-generation and underrepresented students, boosting enrollment, and more. She said it is growing across the country in some states like Idaho, Hawaii, and Minnesota where many colleges operate direct admissions programs. Additionally, states like Connecticut are in the process of designing systems.

Delaney said the private, non-profit Common App has run direct admissions pilot programs since 2019. She said in the 2022-23 academic year, 14 universities offered direct admissions spots to 30,000 students in the Common App program. She said there are also some for-profit companies moving into this space like Greenlight Match, Concourse, which is owned by EAB, and Niche.

Do direct college admissions benefit students and universities?

Delaney found that direct admissions can benefit both students and institutions, promoting access for first-generation and underrepresented students and boosting enrollment. She said that direct admissions are advantageous for colleges and universities, and that it’s also affecting enrollment patterns.

During research in Idaho, she and her team found a 4-8% increase in first-time undergraduate enrollment, ranging from 53-104 students per campus, following the introduction of the policy. She said most of these gains were concentrated in open-access institutions.

Additionally, she said students were more likely to remain in-state for college under a direct admissions system. Her team’s research showed a 4-8% increase in in-state students, about 80-143 students per campus. However, Delaney said she and her team did not find impacts for low-income students in Idaho.

What is the future of admissions?

Delaney said it’s not clear that the “traditional” college admissions process is needed today. The idea that we ask each student to search for colleges then to fill out individual, customized applications seems outdated, she said. Especially given that there are state longitudinal data systems that already collect most of the information that is asked for on college applications.

Additionally, Delaney said that the traditional process can include barriers and inequities for vulnerable student populations such as those who are low-income, first generation, rural, foster youth and from minoritized backgrounds. She believes that moving to a direct admissions system could remove these barriers, producing additional equity and equality of opportunity.

Delaney acknowledged that there is some resistance to direct admissions from elite institutions that use selective admissions processes, but she still thinks it is possible for institutions to streamline their admissions and use existing data to simplify the application process.

She said that the University of Idaho, the flagship institution in Idaho, has been a champion of the direct admissions program. She said they have shown that some elite institutions see the benefits of direct admissions, especially in their efforts to increase student diversity.

As some schools are suspending the use of test scores like the SAT and ACT, Delaney said test-optional policies are another contemporary trend in college admissions. However, she said because these policies only concentrate on the use of standardized test scores, not all direct admissions systems will be impacted.

She said many direct admissions systems use only high school GPA for admissions purposes and have never considered standardized test scores.

More information about Delaney’s research about direct college admissions can be found online.