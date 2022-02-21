ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Police Department is warning the community about fraud-related thefts after seeing an increase in recent weeks.

Arcola Police said scammers will usually ask victims to pay for various things using gift cards, prepaid cards, money orders, cryptocurrency and bank transfers. Some tactics scammers use include claiming to be:

Law enforcement demanding bail and threatening arrest

A relative who is in custody and is needing bail money

The IRS claiming owed taxes or penalties

A utility company claiming they will shut off services for a missed payment unless a payment is made immediately

Social Security officials needing personal information to receive benefits

Immigration officials demanding payment to avoid deportation or arrest

Someone a victim knows asking them to purchase items for them

Someone a victim met online who requests money while threatening the victim and their family

People are told not to pay the scammers, hang up and ignore further calls. If people receive a suspicious email, they are told to delete it.

Anyone concerned about a threat a scammer makes is advised to call their local police department to report it.