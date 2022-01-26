Arcola Police: Man arrested after chase

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Arcola Police arrested a man over the weekend after he led them on a short chase.

Officers pulled over Corey Larimore just before 10 p.m. on Saturday and discovered that Larimore was wanted on “numerous” outstanding warrants out of Douglas and other surrounding counties. Larimore attempted to flee, but was caught and arrested.

Larimore was charged with driving with a revoked license, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine and other traffic offenses.

Larimore is currently in custody pending a court appearance.