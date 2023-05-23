ARCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — Arcola High school has a unique situation for graduation—they’re honoring eleven valedictorians all at once.

Fortunately, the straight-A seniors came up with a unique way for everyone to have their say. They’re having each student say one letter in the word G-R-A-D-U-A-T-I-O-N, so everyone has a chance to speak.

Ten of the valedictorians will get two minutes to say a speech focusing on a word that begins with one of the letters. The last student will wrap up the ceremony by thanking classmates, faculty and parents. Valedictorian Eva Hopkins said having this high academic achievement is amazing. But helping each other to be successful is most rewarding.

“It definitely pushed us to be our best because you always want to be the best but having so many others, you all try to work together to accomplish the same goal,” Hopkins said.

This is the second time Arcola High has graduated more than seven valedictorians at once. In 2021, they had eight students give a valedictorian speech.