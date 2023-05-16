ARCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — It can be tough to start your own business, especially from scratch. Imagine being a high schooler and balancing it with other classes and activities that come with being a teen.

A handful of Arcola students accepted that challenge to start their own businesses. After a semester of work, they’re presenting their ideas.

Rachel Sigrist, an Arcola High School senior, is following her late mom’s advice.

“She always told me to always do my best in life and always follow my passions and my dreams,” Sigrist said.

She’s one of many high schoolers in the CEO program. It stands for “creating entrepreneurial opportunities” and Eadie Budd, another student, said that’s exactly what’s happening.

“It’s sort of a step ahead of what you would get in a regular high school classroom,” Budd said. “You’re stepping out into the real world and experiencing all these cool things, getting to meet different business owners and making connections throughout your communities.”

Budd is brewing up her own company, “Communitea.”

“I come from a European background where it’s really common to drink tea. Growing up, my parents always made it a priority to sit around the table almost every night,” she explained.

She said that’s when she had some of the best conversations with the people she loves the most, especially her mom. She died in 2021. Budd said her mom loved tea just as much as she did.

“I have a really good reason behind why I’m doing this. There are times when it gets hard in this business where I think why am I doing this? But, I have that reason to fall back on,” Budd said.

Sigrist relates. Her mom died nearly a year ago. Within the CEO class, the “Begonia Bakery” was born. She wanted to dedicate it to her mom and continue on her legacy.

“One of her favorite flowers was the begonia and it’s currently one of my favorite flowers too,” Sigrist said. “I thought it’d be fitting to name it that.”

But, the plans didn’t come together overnight. It took a lot of planning.

“We did our own business plans and that took a while to do,” Sigrist said. “We had to present them in front of a board of bankers and then we eventually got our money to where we could start our stuff.”

She knows business runs in her blood. Some family members have their own businesses that helped inspire her.

But Budd said she never pictured herself walking in the shoes she’s walking in today. She originally joined because her brother did it. Now, she’s learning more than she ever imagined and understands the importance of building roots in the community.

“It helps so much in everything you’re doing. Having roots everywhere you go,” Budd said.

Both of them are planning to stay local for college. Sigrist plans to study business at the U of I, and Budd is heading to EIU where she’s majoring in education.

To support their businesses, you can find them online. Click here for “Communitea” and this link for Begonia Bakery.