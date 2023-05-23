ARCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — Officials in Arcola are looking to improve the downtown area.

They’re hoping to put a broom corn palace on the vacant lot near North Locust and East Main Street. Officials at Thomas Monahan Company said the building could potentially attract more tourism to the town.

The inside will have a gift shop, restroom and a broom outlet store. The outside will have broom corn planted around it and the exterior would be covered with brightly colored fiberglass brooms.

Ambassador Pat Monahan said it’s a great way for people to know where broom corn comes from.

“We’re very fortunate that not only but a lot of other good people that love the community and want to see it prosper,” Monahan said. “So, this palace is going to cost $600,000. But, I’m very close to having raised the amount because we have so many good Arcola people that want to see Arcola prosper.”

He said they hope to break ground in July and open the palace next year.