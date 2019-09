CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The parent company for Arby’s is buying out the city’s biggest sandwich company.

Arby’s is owned by Inspire Brands. Inspire officials posted on their website Wednesday saying they entered into an agreement to acquire Jimmy John’s Sandwiches.

It was unanimously approved by the Jimmy John’s board of directors. No word on the terms or the sale price. They are expected to close the transaction by the end of next month.