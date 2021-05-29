Aquatic center changes opening day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign canceled their opening day because of the weather – and they’ve been planning it for more than a year.

It was pushed back last year because of the pandemic. They were hoping for warmer weather.

They will open Sunday at half capacity.

“We’re hoping that the forecast changes, changes enough, and raises a couple degrees so that we can actually open for a little bit of the day tomorrow. We’ll get there. If we can’t, I’m just ready to bring people back into the pool and get a little bit of normal back into the world that we’ve been living in for so long,” says Aquatics Manager Brittany Fairchild.

The Champaign Park District still has a couple positions to fill. They’re looking for lifeguards and swim instructors. You can click here for more information on how to apply.