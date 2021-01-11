Aqua clearing the way for new solar farm

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Skies are opening up as Aqua Illinois builds a new solar farm in Danville.

The water company says it’s cleared out 75 percent of trees needed to be cut down at the 9-acre construction site. It expects to complete the project — and begin powering up their plant with it by May.

Once it’s done, the farm will have 6,084 solar panels, generating 1.6 megawatts of electricity.

“These panels will supply clean, renewable electricity to the water plant only,” says Aqua Area Manager Andrew Price. “We will use 100% of the power generated.”

He adds the solar farm will offset energy that’s otherwise sourced from fossil fuels. Additionally, the company expects to save around $100,000 per year or a total of $4 million across the next 25 years.

“We’re just excited about this project,” says Price. “We really believe that it’s beneficial for Aqua, but also it’s going to be beneficial for our customers, again with the offsetting of possible future rate increases.”

The Aqua manager says power is their highest expense and the savings will help offset possible future rate hikes.