URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — April is “National Donate Life Month,” and the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is leading a campaign to get more than 30,000 new people across Illinois and Northwest Indiana to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

More than 150 hospitals, public agencies, businesses and communities are joining Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network this April to both call attention to the need for donors, while also honoring the families of those that were registered.

Across the state, there are places that have been lit up purple to honor said donors and their families. Within the WCIA-3 viewing area, the Decatur Civic Center will be lit up throughout the remainder of the month. Additionally, Carle Hospital in Urbana is hosting a “National Donate Life Month Donor Awareness Walk” on April 27.

“Through the generosity of Illinois and northwest Indiana residents who have said yes to donation, 30,000 organs have been donated for life-saving transplants since we were established in 1987, a national milestone,” Gift of Hope President/CEO Harry Wilkins, MD, said in a news release. “This is what we celebrate during National Donate Life Month as we work with hundreds of communities, partners and advocates to continue calling attention to the need for life-giving organ, eye and tissue donation and inspiring those who haven’t already registered to learn the facts, say yes and register as a donor today.”

Further information on how to spread the word for the “Say Yes!” campaign by taking part in lighting up a place purple, as well as registration to become an organ, eye and tissue donor can be found at https://www.giftofhope.org.