Appreciation for first responders

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– October 28th is recognized as National First Responders Day. It’s a time to thank workers for their commitment to serving their communities. First responders include professional and volunteer fire, police, emergency medical technicians, and paramedic workers. This day is an opportunity to make sure first responders are recognized for their contributions to communities across the country.

The City of Urbana’s Fire Chief, Chuck Lauss, says he knew early on he was interested in becoming a firefighter. “That drive to serve the public, to give back to the public, is something that has always been something very special and very gratifying,” said Lauss. Lauss says he still enjoys the work that he does. It makes his job even better to be appreciated by others for what he does.