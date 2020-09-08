Apply for a coop license

FILE- In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, turkeys stand in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa. The nation’s first case of highly pathogenic bird flu since 2017 has been found in a South Carolina turkey operation, leading to the killing of more than 30,000 birds. Even a single case of bird flu causes alarm in the poultry industry, which was devastated by a large outbreak in 2015 that led to the killing of millions of chickens and turkeys. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA)-September is national chicken month. In Champaign alone, more than 35 coop licenses have been issued so far.



In 2013, the Champaign City Council passed an Ordinance allowing and regulating the keeping of backyard hens within the city limits. In order to raise hens, residents must obtain a coop license.

This license has a $25 fee. The online map tool from the Champaign County GIS Consortium can be very helpful when completing the license application.

To learn more about backyard hens and how to get a license, visit champaignil.Gov/hens.