Apply for a coop license

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA)-September is national chicken month. In Champaign alone, more than 35 coop licenses have been issued so far.
In 2013, the Champaign City Council passed an Ordinance allowing and regulating the keeping of backyard hens within the city limits. In order to raise hens, residents must obtain a coop license.
This license has a $25 fee. The online map tool from the Champaign County GIS Consortium can be very helpful when completing the license application.
To learn more about backyard hens and how to get a license, visit champaignil.Gov/hens.