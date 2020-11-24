Applications open for relief money to help businesses during pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has secured $500,000 in state coronavirus relief money to help a few business owners during the pandemic.

Past grants have helped Urbana businesses pay for rent and payroll, but this round of money will focus on PPE. These grants can go to hotels, restaurants, retail shops and more.

Business owners will get anywhere from $500-$5,000 depending on their need. The grants are reimbursements for anything business owners have spent from March through December to make their space safer.

“There are items that businesses plan on spending money on every year,” said Stepheny McMahon, interim economic development supervisor. “They have their regular budget, but these are things that have gone above and beyond. It could be anything as small as masks or gloves…anything from replacing their whole HVAC system or getting hydrostatic wands.”

Applications are open now and close on December 11. Anywhere from 25-60 businesses will be selected.