ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has opened up applications for their Biodiversity Field Trip Grant.

The grant aims to give pre-kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms the opportunity to study Illinois biodiversity, or the variety of life in a habitat. Up to $500 may be awarded to teachers, including home school teachers. The field trip would need to take place before Dec. 31, be in-state, and must be related to natural resources topics that are being taught in the applicant’s curriculum.

The deadline to send in applications is Jan. 31 at 11:59:59 p.m. Grant awardees will be notified no later than March 15, so IDNR advises applicants not to plan a field trip before this date.

Funds can go toward transportation and compensation for substitute teachers. Grant judges may also consider putting leftover funds toward the field trip’s admission and program fees. Food, lodging, donations, supplies, scholarships, web development, books and equipment will not be funded.

Funds are awarded through reimbursements to the school. Home-schooling teachers who do not have a cooperative organization FEIN will be reimbursed individually.

More information on the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant can be found on the IDNR website. Further inquiries can be directed to IDNR Education by phone at 217-524-4126 or by emailing joe.bauer@illinois.gov.