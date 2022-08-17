CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place at either 1776 East Washington Street in Urbana, 2009 Round Barn Road in Champaign or the Rantoul Business Center (601 South Century Boulevard, Suite 1214).

The office in Rantoul is brand new and will open on Sept. 1.

“This year we are very excited about the opening of a new office in Rantoul, which will make appointments more convenient for Rantoul residents when they begin on September 1,” said Dawn Rear, LIHEAP Program Manager. “We have also made it easier to make those appointments, thanks to the scheduling tool found on our website. We urge Champaign County residents to make their appointments as soon as possible and get the help they need for the upcoming winter weather.”

People qualify for LIHEAP assistance if they meet the following income criteria:

A monthly income of up to $2,265 for a single-person household

A monthly income of up to $3,052 for a two-person household

A monthly income of up to $3,838 for a three-person household

A monthly income of up to $4,625 for a family of four

The RPC needs the following documentation to process applications:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day period beginning with the date of application

Proof of Social Security Number of Individual taxpayer Identification Number for all household members

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued in the last 30 days

A copy of a rental agreement (if renting) showing utilities are included, including the monthly rental amount and landlord contract

Other documents may be needed based on household situation. Questions on this can be directed to the RPC office.

LIHEAP applications will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis through May 31, 2023 or until funding is exhausted. To schedule an appointment and begin the application process, visit the RPC’s website or call 217-384-1226.