Applications open for $85 million in COVID-19 recovery grants

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new grants Tuesday that will provide relief to businesses and communities affect by the pandemic.

The Business Interruption Grant and the Rebuild Distressed Communities grants make up $85 million that will be available. Officials said both programs “give small businesses whose operations were heavily restricted or completely shut down during the pandemic.” They are also for communities located in “disproportionately impacted areas and those damaged by recent civil unrest.” Applications for those grants are due on July 7.

Officials said these programs are part of over $900 in new programming focused on restoring communities heavily impacted by the pandemic.